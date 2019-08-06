Ammo depot fire in Krasnoyarsk Region extinguished

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The fire at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyark Region’s Achinsky District has been extinguished, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The fire at an ammunition depot of the Central Military District in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsky District has been fully extinguished. Powder charges stopped detonating after 05:00 Moscow time," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft and Mil Mi-8 helicopters began dropping water to prevent the spread of fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry reported that an Il-76 aircraft had conducted reconnaissance in the Achinsk area to evaluate the possibility of using aircraft to drop water in the area where the fire had occurred.

On Monday afternoon, a storage facility containing powder charges for artillery ammunition ignited at a military unit of the Central Military District in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsky District. Evacuation of locals from settlements within a 20-kilometer zone from the accident’s epicenter started.

The number of people injured in the subsequent explosions reached 12, medics said. A source in the emergency services earlier reported one fatality, but the Defense Ministry denied that.