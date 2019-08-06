Il-76 planes to extinguish ammo depot fire in Krasnoyarsk Region

ACHINSK, /Krasnoyarsk Region/, August 6. /TASS/. Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft and helicopters will extinguish the fire at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov, said.

"We need to open air traffic now, and ten Il-76 planes and helicopters will be employed to extinguish the fire. We should put out [the fire] by the end of the day," he stated.

Two robots of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have also been deployed, the ministry’s press service informed TASS.

"Two robotic systems of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working in Achinsk to conduct reconnaissance and extinguish the fire," the press service said.

On Monday afternoon, a storage facility containing powder charges for artillery ammunition ignited at a military unit of the Central Military District in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsky District. Evacuation of locals from settlements within a 20-kilometer zone from the accident’s epicenter started. A state of emergency has been declared in the Achinsky District.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s aviation group, which includes ten Il-76 aircraft and ten helicopters equipped with special water dropping systems, was set up in the Krasnoyarsk Region to extinguish wildfires.