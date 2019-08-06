Twelve people taken to hospitals after explosions at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. Twelve people have been taken to hospitals after explosions at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region, a local hospital told TASS on Tuesday.

"The twelfth person was delivered. He is consious and is currently undergoing a medical examination. After that, a decision will be made on whether he needs to be hospitalized," the hospital said.

The hospital reminded that out of 11 people who were taken to hospitals, six were hospitalized. Two people were airlifted to a hospital in Krasnoyarsk, four others are being treated at a hospital in Achinsk.

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk region. People were evacuated from settlements within the 20 km radius of the base. According to medics, 11 people were injured in the incident. A state of emergency was declared in the district.