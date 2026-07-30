EC disburses 3.47 bln euros to Kiev for drones, missiles, air defense, fighter jets

BRUSSELS, July 30. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has disbursed 3.47 bln euros to Kiev as a new tranche (under the 90 bln euros program) for the purchase of drones, missiles, air defense, and fighter jets, the EC said in a statement.

"The European Commission has today disbursed 3.47 billion euros to Ukraine, under the defense window of the 90 bln euros Ukraine Support Loan. <…> This disbursement <…> includes funding for additional drones, including long-range jet-powered drones, missiles, and Gripen fighter jets," the statement reads.

The European Commission noted that it had previously provided two tranches of military funding to Kiev under the 90 bln euros program: 3.9 bln euros on June 30, and 1.1 bln euros on July 15. Thus, the EC has so far allocated 8.47 bln euros to Ukraine in military funding under this program.

In 2026, it intends to provide Kiev with 28.3 bln euros for military needs under the program.

In total, 60 bln euros from the 90 bln euros program will be allocated for military procurement, and 30 bln euros will cover the Kiev regime’s budgetary needs.