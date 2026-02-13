Russia ranks second after US in terms of value of LNG supplies to EU in 2025

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the European Union in 2025, with a share of 16.1%, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data published after the Council of the EU fully banned Russian LNG supplies from 2027.

In total, the European Union purchased around 7.4 bln euros worth of LNG from Russia, which is 3% lower than in 2024.

The United States with supplies of its LNG took first place with 52.5% and 24.2 bln euros.