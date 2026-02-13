Rates of port dues to grow by 5.02% in 2026 — regulator

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the principle of determining rates of seaport dues in 2026-2030 based on the "inflation minus" approach, the Federal Antimonopoly Service said.

"The Russian government approved the resolution developed by the authority on the annual indexation pace for rates of tonnage, navigation, canal, lighthouse, icebreaking, and seaport water area transport safety dues," the regulator said.

To ensure financial stability of companies, the service developed the approach to determining long-term indexation parameters for port dues at the level of "inflation minus 0.1 percentage point," the authority noted. "In 2026, rates of port dues will be adjusted upward by 5.02%," the regulator added.