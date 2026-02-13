Russian stock market indices in the green this Friday — market data

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with rising indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index grew by 0.39% to 2,776.34 points. The RTS Index added 0.38% to 1,132.99 points. The yuan rate moved downward by seven kopecks to 11.09 rubles.

"The uncertainty level went down - firstly, it has become known today that the next round of talks on Ukraine will be held in Geneva on February 17-18; secondly, the Central Bank lowered the key rate by 50 basis points to 15.5%," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of Sistema (+3.9%) were growth leaders in the stock market, likely as a response to key rate lowering," Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Norilsk Nickel securities fell the most (-2.9%), probably during the correction after the release of IFRS reporting statements for 2025, she noted.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,850 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,700 - 2,800 points.