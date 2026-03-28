Iran wipes out anti-drone warehouse in Dubai with over 20 Ukrainian experts — commander

TEHRAN, March 28. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces (IRGC) destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainian nationals were deployed, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated on Saturday.

"Simultaneously with the shelling of the shelters of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai, which caused heavy losses, during a joint operation of the aerospace and naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems located in Dubai to assist the American army was destroyed, where 21 Ukrainians were also stationed," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

The Iranian broadcaster never mentioned the severity of wounds sustained by Ukrainian servicemen.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.