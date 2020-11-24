Yandex tops Forbes rating list of best employers in Russia

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. IT company Yandex topped the rating of the 50 best employers in Russia according to the Forbes magazine, according to the rating published by the magazine on Tuesday.

The rating includes companies that have received the maximum scores on the following metrics: salary, working conditions, social package, in-house training, job creation, investment in infrastructure, demand, concern for the environment, and charity. Also this year, a survey of experts had an impact on the final score.

Yandex took the first place with a final score of 63.9 (74,200 employees), the second place was taken by the diamond mining company Alrosa with 63.7 points (65,300 employees), Tinkoff Bank which earned 61.2 points was in the third place (73,400 employees). The fourth place was taken by Sibur Holding with the final score - 61.1 (85,400 employees), the fifth place - Gazprombank with 60.5 points (76,200 employees).

The top ten included Splat (59.6 points), VTB (59.3 points), Sberbank (59.2 points), MTS (58.6 points), and Polyus (58.4 points).

This year, Forbes sent out questionnaires to 200 companies with the maximum number of requests, and also posted a questionnaire on its website, any company could fill it out and send it. The magazine took the missing information from open sources. All metrics used for the assessment were divided into three groups: "Employees" (weight 20%), "Society" (weight 35%) and "Ecology" (weight 35%). The expert assessment was a separate parameter with a weight of 10%.