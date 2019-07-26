Russian tanker’s crew members are well, vessel’s owner says

KRASNODAR, July 26. /TASS/. All crew members of the Nika Spirit tanker detained in Ukraine are in good health, a spokesperson for the vessel’s owner, Fos Shipping Management, told TASS. The crew members earlier returned to Russia from Ukraine.

"Everyone is fine, they didn’t suffer any injuries, no one used violence against them," the spokesperson said.

According to earlier reports, the tanker’s crew members have arrived in Krasnodar.

Tanker’s detention

On July 25, the Ukrainian Security Service said that it had detained Russia’s Nika Spirit tanker at the port of Izmail. According to the SBU, it actually was the Neyma tanker that had blocked the movement of Ukrainian ships during the Kerch Strait incident in November 2018.