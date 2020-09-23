Russian military ship collides with refrigerator ship off Danish shore

STOCKHOLM, September 23. /TASS/. Russian military ship collided with a refrigerator ship in the Strait of Oresund between Denmark and Sweden Wednesday, Russia’s Baltic Fleet and the Danish Armed Forces reported.

"Early on September 23, 2020, while moving through the Baltic Strait area in poor visibility conditions, the Ice Rose refrigerator ship under the flag of Marshall Islands collided with the Baltic Fleet’s Kazanets small anti-submarine ship. No Russian sailors sustained injuries. The hull of the Russian ship got a breach above the waterline," the Baltic Fleet said in its statement, adding that the Kazanets is now on its way to its home base.

"The Baltic Fleet commission investigates the cause and the circumstances of the incident," the press service added.

The incident took place near the Oresund Bridge off the Danish shore. According to Sweden’s SVT TV channel, no injuries were sustained during the incident and no sailors were evacuated from either ship. Danish and Swedish rescue teams are currently at the site.

According to the Marinetraffic website, the Ice Rose was on its way from St. Petersburg to Gothenburg.