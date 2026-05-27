Profit of Russian banks down 22% monthly in April 2026 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Net profits of the national banking sector plunged by 22% monthly in April and totaled 348 bln rubles ($4.9 bln), the Bank of Russia informed.

The main driver were losses from transactions with foreign exchange, precious metals and derivatives, the regulator noted.

"Net profits of the sector in April declined to 348 bln rubles (minus 100 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), -22% against March). The return on equity in annual terms stood at about 20%," the Central Bank said.

"Noncore revenues of banks declined significantly, down to 89 bln rubles ($1.3 bln). The main cause was the loss from transactions with foreign currency, precious metals and derivative financial instruments (minus eight bln rubles ($112.9 mln) after plus 73 bln rubles ($1 bln) in March) due to the negative revaluation amid ruble appreciation by 9%," the Central Bank said.