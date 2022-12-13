Putin opens traffic along new sections of M-12 highway Moscow-Kazan-Yekaterinburg

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave start to traffic on three sections of the M-12 Moscow-Kazan-Yekaterinburg highway in the Vladimir and Sverdlovsk regions via video link.

"Let’s start the traffic," the head of state said after listening to reports from the regions. Putin also congratulated the road builders on the completion of their work.

Putin appreciated the movement of motorcades along the new sections by raising his thumbs up.

The ceremony was also attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and head of the Avtodor federal road agency Vyacheslav Petushenko.

In addition to the new M-12 sections the following parts of road infrastructure have been launched: a part of the M-4 Don highway in the Voronezh region, a road junction at the intersection of the M-8 Kholmogory federal road with the road network of the city of Mytishchi in the Moscow region, and a tunnel to the Mamison recreational complex in North Ossetia with a length of 0.5 km.

Also in North Ossetia, a new building of the air terminal complex of domestic airlines of Vladikavkaz International Airport was opened.