Sber expects ruble weakening against dollar

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Sberbank forecasts Russian currency weakening to about 90 rubles per dollar by the end of this year, Deputy CEO Taras Skvortsov said at a teleconference.

"As regards the dollar rate, we indeed expect some weakening by the end of this year. Concerning the level, it is difficult to indicate it now, but about 90 rubles in broad terms," he said.

The detailed forecast for the macroeconomic scenario and bank indicators for the next year will be announced in December, the banker added.