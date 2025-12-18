China-Ukraine trade turnover down 5.5% to $7.03 bln in January-November

BEIJING, December 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Ukraine declined by 5.5% year-on-year in January-November to $7.03 bln, China’s General Administration of Customs reported.

According to the published statistics, despite the overall decline in bilateral trade turnover, China’s exports during the reporting period increased by 34.9% to $4.55 bln. However, supplies of Ukrainian goods fell by 39% compared with January-November 2024 to $2.48 bln.

The customs’ data show that China’s positive trade balance with Ukraine over the 11-month period reached $2.07 bln. A year earlier, the situation was entirely reversed, with Kiev recording a surplus of $707 mln over the same period.

In November, bilateral trade declined by 14% compared with October, to $668 mln. In particular, exports from China fell by about 2% to $488 mln, while imports into China from Ukraine dropped by 35.4% to approximately $180 mln.

China exports a wide range of consumer goods to Ukraine with simplified customs clearance, including automobiles and auto parts, lithium batteries, tires for buses, trucks, and passenger cars, televisions, smartphones, fiber-optic cables, disinfectants, rice, electronic devices, winemaking equipment, and many other products. Ukraine supplies China with iron ore, oilseed meal, corn, sunflower and rapeseed oil, beef, wire harnesses, soybean oil, safety or relief valves, plywood, barley, as well as other food products, raw materials, and semi-finished goods.

According to the report, China-Ukraine trade turnover decreased by 10.8% in 2023 to $6.81 bln. In 2024, it rose by 17.3% to reach $7.99 bln.