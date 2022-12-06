VTB reports major DDoS attack on bank from overseas

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. VTB’s technical infrastructure is currently under a major cyberattack from abroad. The bank’s customers may face temporary problems when using the application and the web version of VTB online due to the measures in tackling the attack that are in progress, the press service of Russia’s second-biggest lender reported on Tuesday.

"VTB’s technological infrastructure is currently under an unprecedented cyberattack from abroad. This [attack] has turned out to be not only the largest this year, but the biggest ever in the bank’s history," the report revealed.

Meanwhile, the bank’s systems are operating as usual, with client data protected from external interference since it is located in the internal perimeter of the credit organization’s technological infrastructure, VTB noted.

"The analysis of the DDoS attack demonstrates that it is planned and large-scale in its nature. Its goal is to cause inconvenience to the bank’s clients, hindering the function of bank services," the press service pointed out, adding that specialists are doing everything for customers not to be inconvenienced when using these services.

"The majority of requests to the bank’s services as part of the attack were generated from foreign segments of the Internet. However, the fact of the presence of malicious traffic from Russian IP addresses is particularly worrisome. We do not exclude that part of these Russian addresses could have been among the participants of the attack as a result of cyber fraud. All established Russian IP addresses will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation since acts of organizing and participating in DDoS attacks are a criminal offense," VTB’s press service concluded.