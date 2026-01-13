Top Russian lawmaker says world without rules is 'new rule'

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin noted that many in the world are now violating the principles of international law, making a world without rules "the new rule."

"We see how the principles of international law, established after World War II, are being violated. A world without rules has become the new rule. This leads to huge problems and tensions," he said.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of developing dialogue with the parliaments of other countries while simultaneously "trying to do everything possible so that countries realize the consequences of disregarding issues of global security."