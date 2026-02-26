World Aquatics cancels its 2026 Diving World Cup stage in Mexico amid security concerns

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, ruled to cancel its stage of international competitions in Mexico next month citing security reasons, the organization’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"World Aquatics, in consultation with Aquatics Mexico, the Mexican Federation of Diving and High Diving and CODE Jalisco, has taken the decision to cancel the World Aquatics Diving World Cup stop in Zapopan, Mexico, scheduled for 5-8 March 2026," the statement reads.

"This decision follows travel restrictions issued by some international embassies and an overall evaluation of travel cautions, which have limited or advised against travel to Mexico at this time and, as a result, did not authorize their national teams to participate in the competition. The safety and participation of all athletes remains a fundamental priority for World Aquatics," the statement added.

According to World Aquatics, qualification competitions for the 2026 Super Final in China’s Beijing, scheduled for May 1-3, would be based on "results from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup stop in Montreal" that will run between February 26 and March 2.

Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense reported on February 22, that in the course of the special operation it eliminated the leader of the drug cartel "New Generation Jalisco" Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, nicknamed El Mencho.

Following the reported special operation, massive closures of highways, acts of arson on vehicles as well as on commercial enterprises were reported to erupt across the country.

President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum told media earlier in the week that the situation regarding the public security in the country was completely under control.