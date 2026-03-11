Russia ready to contribute to restore peace in Middle East — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 11. / TASS/. Russia is ready to contribute to the restoration of peace in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As President [Vladimir] Putin stated previously, Russia is always ready to make every possible contribution to restoring peace and stability in the region," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question whether there was still a chance for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States and whether Russia was ready to serve as a new platform for negotiations.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.