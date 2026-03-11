Russia, Iran maintain running dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Moscow is in constant contact with Tehran and the Iranian leadership, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"We are in constant contact with the Iranian side and with the country’s leadership," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held two phone calls with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the past seven days. Their first conversation took place on March 6, the second one on March 10. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.