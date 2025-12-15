Ambassador calls on Argentina to support investigation into deaths of reporters in Ukraine

BUENOS AIRES, December 15. /TASS/. The Argentinian authorities and journalistic communities should join the calls to investigate every case of media representatives killed in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"We will not allow the Ukrainian atrocities to be hushed up. We call on the authorities and journalistic communities of other countries, including Argentina, to support Russia's demands for an investigation into every journalist death," he wrote in an article published in the Perfil newspaper on the occasion of Russia's Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine is currently one of the most dangerous places for journalists, as "for several years now, there has been a targeted hunt for war reporters who reveal the true nature of the Kiev regime," and seven Russian journalists have been killed in the last year alone. "This extremely alarming situation has developed not without the participation of Western curators of Zelensky's clique and the multilateral agencies they control. These agencies are directly responsible for the impartial protection of reporters. Their connivance, bordering on encouragement of Ukraine's barbarism, is in fact complicity in criminal acts," Feoktistov said.

The ambassador also stated that Russia will continue to demand that international organizations conscientiously fulfill their direct responsibilities to maintain safe working conditions for all journalists without exception. "Each tragedy must be investigated openly, transparently, and objectively, and the measures taken must be effective. Those who carry out, organize, and order the murders of journalists must receive the punishment they deserve. Selectivity in this matter not only undermines trust in intergovernmental and specialized public institutions but also gives criminals free rein, leading to new victims," Feoktistov added.