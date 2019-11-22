Beijing appreciates Putin’s stance on attempts to contain Russia, China — diplomat

BEIJING, November 22. /TASS/. China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s viewpoint that attempts to contain China and Russia are a grave mistake, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, commenting on the Russian leader’s statement.

"We attach great importance to the positive and clear stance expressed by President Putin. Some countries have recently adhered to the principles of unilateralism and meddled in other states’ domestic affairs, using the sanctions mechanism, which affects the existing world order and undermines the basis of the current international relations system," he said.

"This practice is backward movement and a grave mistake, which [the international community] does not welcome," the diplomat added.

"China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and major developing countries. Both countries seek to protect national sovereignty and security, and the basic principles of international law," the spokesperson stressed. "We have common interests and needs, so we share responsibility for maintaining global peace and stability and for upholding justice and honesty in international relations."

Speaking at the Russia Calling! investment forum on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described attempts to contain the development of China and Russia as unfair competition. "Unfortunately, this is publicly discussed in the United States itself, for example. Their purpose is not to balance international economic relations. The key strategic objective is to contain China’s development, and Russia’s development. I believe this is a grave mistake, which undermines even the positions of those who initiate this kind of policy," Putin noted.