Putin: US ‘shoots itself in foot’ by banning own firms from working on Russian shelf

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Washington’s move to prohibit American companies from doing business on the Russian shelf basically means the US is actually "shooting itself in the foot," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"You know, the restrictions introduced by the [US] administration over the recent years, as far as I remember, more than a dozen restrictions, [affecting] over 400 companies and almost 300 individuals, have had a boomerang effect," Putin noted.

The United States barred its companies from working on the Russian shelf, the head of state said. "What was the reason? Companies invested some funds into a specific project and then were forced to leave projects with losses. So, who did they punish?" he asked.

"They shot themselves in the foot, and that’s it," Putin went on to say.

At the same time, Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States to the extent that the US is ready for cooperation, the head of state emphasized.