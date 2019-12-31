Tracking the tradition of Russian leaders’ addresses to usher in the New Year

Follow this article to learn the history of the Kremlin's greetings from the Soviet times to the present day

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. On December 31, the nation is going to tune in before midnight to watch Russian President Vladimir Putin as he conveys his traditional New Year message, a few minutes before the Kremlin Clock chimes to usher in 2020. Kremlin’s very first New Year address The tradition of the country’s leadership conveying a New Year’s address to the nation dates back to New Year’s Eve 1935, after the holiday celebration had been officially resumed, when Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Kalinin, read out a brief address. On January 1, 1936, the Pravda newspaper published Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s photo and his greeting stating: "Happy New Year, comrades, wishing you new triumphs under the banner of Lenin and Stalin!"

Read also Over 40,000 people to maintain law and order in Moscow during New Year holidays

During the Second World War as Soviet troops were fiercely repelling the Germans who were on the outskirts of Moscow, Kalinin also delivered a New Year’s address to all Soviet citizens on December 31, 1941 via radio, and his speech was devoted to the events on the frontlines of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). Televised New Year greetings during post-war Soviet times Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev inaugurated the tradition of televised New Year’s addresses to the nation. He broadcasted his first greetings on December 31, 1970 at 23:50. However, in 1975 this practice was abandoned due to Brezhnev’s illness. During the late 1970s, a prominent Soviet news anchor, Igor Kirillov, read out the New Year’s greetings of the party and the government. Newspapers also published holiday greetings from the Central Committee of the Communist Party, the Supreme Council and the Council of Ministers. After Brezhnev’s death in 1982, his two successors, Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, did not make any New Year’s addresses, thereby pausing the annual tradition. On December 31, 1985, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev revived the custom of the televised holiday addresses. In 1987, a Soviet-US ‘exchange’ took place, where Gorbachev addressed American citizens while Ronald Reagan congratulated the Soviet people. In December 1990, Gorbachev made his first and last New Year’s address as President of the USSR. Presidential New Year’s messages today

Read also Putin: Russia will overcome all hardships and develop as Yeltsin wanted