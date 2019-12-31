Over 40,000 people to maintain law and order in Moscow during New Year holidays

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. More than 40,000 law enforcers, including police and Russia’s National Guard officers and staff of private security firms will maintain law and order during the New Year holidays in Moscow, the press service of the Moscow Department for Regional Security informed TASS.

"Over 40,000 people are to be involved in efforts to maintain law and order at festive venues and adjacent areas from December 31, 2019, to January 8, 2020. More than 11,000 people, including 3,300 police and 3,400 National Guard officers, along with 2,500 people’s guard and 2,000 staff of private security firms, will maintain law and order in the central part of Moscow on the night of December 31 into January 1," the press service said.

Additional police and National Guard units will be on standby at Moscow’s subway, the Moscow Central Circle and the Moscow Central Diameters. "Even on the city’s main skating rinks there will be rescuers on skates. Prior to festive events, all sites will be inspected daily with the use of police dogs. On December 31 alone, 75 handlers with dogs will be working in the central part of the city," the press service added.