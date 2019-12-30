Russian cosmonauts congratulate Earthlings on upcoming New Year aboard space station

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS. Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka currently working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have congratulated Earthlings on the upcoming New Year.
"Despite the policy of obstruction, people on the Earth, no matter what nation they are part, continue to cooperate, keeping friendly relations and moving forward together. Cooperation in outer space is a bright example of such international unity," Skripochka said in a video address posted on the website of Russia’s Roscosmos federal space agency
"The fact that the circle of international partners is expanding shows that the path we have all selected is the true way," he stressed.
Meanwhile, Skvortsov noted that the upcoming New Year was drawing a line under a whole decade, over which many events had taken place both in Russia and in the world.
"However, despite all the difficulties and challenges we have come across, all of us have had many reasons to be proud of ourselves, our near and dear and our country," the cosmonaut emphasized.
"We want each of you, like us, to remember all the best of this year, leaving the bad behind. Let all of us wish each other new achievements, fascinating discoveries, joy and happiness, health and prosperity," Skripochka added.
Russian cosmonauts Skvortsov and Skripochka are currently working on the orbital outpost together with NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano (Italy).