Russian cosmonauts congratulate Earthlings on upcoming New Year aboard space station

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS. Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka currently working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have congratulated Earthlings on the upcoming New Year.

"Despite the policy of obstruction, people on the Earth, no matter what nation they are part, continue to cooperate, keeping friendly relations and moving forward together. Cooperation in outer space is a bright example of such international unity," Skripochka said in a video address posted on the website of Russia’s Roscosmos federal space agency

"The fact that the circle of international partners is expanding shows that the path we have all selected is the true way," he stressed.