Hungary confirms agreements on economic cooperation with Russia

BUDAPEST, November 27. /TASS/. Budapest confirmed compliance with the agreements on economic cooperation with Moscow at the Friday meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the commission’s co-chair, told TASS.

"It is important that the Hungarian side confirmed agreements on cooperation in machine building and energy, including the supplies of Russian gas," he said. "The Hungarian side makes certain steps towards deeper cooperation in that field (gas supplies - TASS)."

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that in 2021 the country expects to import 6.2 billion meters of gas from Russia. Hungary plans to put into operation the 15-kilometer section of the pipeline, which would ensure gas transit to Serbia through Hungary.

Hungarian business’ interests in Russia

"It was also important that the Hungarian business’ interests in Russia are being raised nowadays. For example, pharmaceutical production and agriculture," the minister said.

Budapest eyes cooperation with Russia in space exploration, Murashko stressed.

"The process is being discussed at the talks," the minister said.

Apart from that, medical issues dominated the commission’s session, as the implementation of deliveries of the Russian coronavirus vaccine to Hungary were touched upon.

"There were lots of health professionals in our group, so we see that the Russian-Hungarian cooperation pays much attention to that (healthcare -TASS)," Murashko said.