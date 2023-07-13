Putin proposes national project to create 'data economy' by 2030

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a proposal to launch a national project to form a "data economy" in the country by the end of the decade.

He was speaking at a technology conference titled "Computation and Communication. The Quantum World."

"I propose to develop within a year a new national project for the period up to 2030. Namely, a national project to create a data economy. I emphasize that this is not only about consolidating existing tools to support the development of the digital economy, artificial intelligence and high-tech projects, including road maps on the development of quantum technologies, <...> which companies with state participation are trying to put into practice today. <...> We need to build a holistic mechanism for the creation and widespread implementation of advanced developments," the head of state said.

According to the Russian President, the new national initiative should "cover all stages and levels of work."

"The first is data collection, I mean, among other things, highly sensitive sensors, including quantum sensors, which radically increase the accuracy of object positioning, make it possible to detect diseases at the earliest stages, and are used in other advanced areas - for example, in satellite and terrestrial communication systems," Putin explained.

In addition, one of the tasks of the new national project is the development of communication systems of the current and new generations. According to Putin, this is "critically needed" in robotics, unmanned vehicles and urban environment automation. The head of state also outlined the importance of developing sovereign domestic cloud platforms and data processing centers and working on quantum communications technologies.

The President noted the work on sovereign national standards and protocols for working with data.

"Such standards are necessary for reliable processing and storage of data, including personal information of citizens. For the application of quantum cryptography technologies, for cybersecurity, protection against attacks," he explained. In addition, the national initiative is expected to include the development of algorithms for processing and analyzing data, including solutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

"The presence of such national instruments guarantees the sovereignty of data, significantly reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and increases control over critical infrastructure. <…> I stress that working in all of the above areas should be aimed at systematically changing all sectors of the economy, the social sphere, public administration, and the quality of life of people throughout our country," the head of state said.