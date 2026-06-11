Russia resumes wheat exports to Madagascar

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia has resumed wheat supplies to Madagascar, the Agroexport Federal Center reported.

"According to expert estimates, in the first five months of 2026, Russia exported more than 30,000 tons of wheat to Madagascar, worth over $7 million," the report said.

It noted that Russian wheat shipments to the island nation were previously recorded in 2021, when exports for the entire calendar year totaled 66,000 tons, valued at over $16 million. However, Russia recorded almost no agricultural exports to Madagascar in 2025.