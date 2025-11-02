Fire in Mexican store kills 22 people — newspaper

MEXICO CITY, November 2. /TASS/. At least 22 people, including four children, died in a fire that broke out in a store in the city of Hermosillo in northwestern Mexico, the El Universal newspaper reported.

According to its information, another 12 people suffered burns of varying severity and were taken to the hospital. The newspaper specified that the fire broke out after an explosion.

El Universal cited the fire department as saying that the fire started at the entrance to the store, trapping many shoppers inside. Firefighters contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The Sonora state authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Among the possible causes under consideration are a technical malfunction and the presence of flammable materials.

Regional Governor Alfonso Durazo offered his condolences to the victims' families and ordered assistance for those affected. The Hermosillo municipal authorities canceled cultural events planned as part of the Day of the Dead festival.