Progress MS-32 to deliver another Orlan-MKS spacesuit to ISS — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft, scheduled for launch on September 11, will deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity to the International Space Station, Roscosmos has said.

"The Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft is being readied for launch. It will deliver food, research equipment, and the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit to the ISS," the news release reads.

Today, cosmonauts at the station use spacesuits No. 4 and No. 5 for spacewalks. The sixth Orlan-MKS arrived at the station in March.

As Sergey Pozdnyakov, the CEO of the research and production association NPP Zvezda, said in an interview with TASS, Russian cosmonauts are expected to go into outer space in spacesuits No. 6 and No. 7 this year. Another Orlan-MKS is planned to be delivered to the station by the end of the year.

The Orlan-MKS differs from the previous version of the Orlan-MK spacesuit with its new internal sealed shell made of high-tech fabric with a long service life, as well as a new automated water-cooling system that maintains the most comfortable temperature for the operator. In addition, the spacesuit is equipped with a new information display system.