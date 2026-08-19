Submissions for 2026 Hainan film festival officially open

HAIKOU /China/, August 19. /TASS/. The call for submissions for the Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) to be held in the city of Sanya in December is officially open, the organizers said.

Entries for the film festival in Sanya can be submitted through September 24, the HIIFF said on its page on WeChat. The deadline comes a day prior to the Mid-Autumn Festival, a widely celebrated public holiday in China.

Submissions to compete for the Golden Coconut Award are open on the HIIFF official website (www.hiiff.net). Like the previous editions of the festival, this year’s event will feature 10 distinct prize categories, including the Best Picture, the Grand Jury Prize, the Best Director, the Best Scriptwriter, the Best Artistic Contribution, the Best Actress, the Best Actor, the Best Chinese Contribution, the Best Short Film and the Best Documentary.

Sanya has hosted the annual film festival since December 2018 when the inaugural event took place. Co-organized by China Media Group and the People’s Government of Hainan Province, these major film screenings are considered one of China’s main film festivals, drawing industry stars from across the globe, including Russia. Notable participants have included world-famous actors and film directors such as Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and Sophie Marceau.