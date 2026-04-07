Brent oil price rises to $111 per barrel amid latest threats against Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has climbed to $111 amid US President Donald Trump’s latest threats against Iran, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The increase since the beginning of Tuesday has reached 1.5%, the newspaper said, citing trading platforms. The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen by 52% since the beginning of the conflict, according to the publication.

Earlier, on the Truth Social network the US leader threatened attacks on Iran’s energy and civil infrastructure unless Tehran created conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. He later extended the deadline for the deal by a day - until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US East Coast time (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 8).