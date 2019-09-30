Baltic Fleet’s Tor-M2 missile systems down maneuvering fast-speed targets in drills

"The Tor-M2 teams destroyed several Saman-type fast-speed maneuvering targets launched from different directions and flying at minimum and maximum altitudes," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, September 30. /TASS/. The teams of Tor-M2 short-range surface-to-air missile systems from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps stationed in Kaliningrad struck fast-speed maneuvering targets during drills at the Kapustin Yar practice range in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

The anti-aircraft gunners successfully hit all the designated targets during the drills, the statement says.

Overall, the tactical drills with a live-fire exercise involved about 200 personnel and more than 20 items of special military hardware and armament, according to the statement.

The personnel of an anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps started to learn to operate Tor-M2 systems this year. Earlier, they were armed with the previous generations of Tor missile systems

The Tor-M2 all-weather tactical surface-to-air missile system with a 15km range capability is designated to effectively fight air-to-surface missiles, guided and smart air bombs, anti-radar missiles and other new-generation precision weapons, tactical and army aviation aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.