Tsentr-2019 exercises to include firing of Russia’s Iskander mobile missile systems

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems from Russia's Urals, deployed in Kazakhstan to take part in the Tsentr-2019 strategic command and staff exercises, will carry out a missile strike at a target several hundred of kilometers away, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system (SS-26 Stone by NATO classification) destroy small-size and site targets in the adversary's rear. It comprises several types of vehicles, including self-propelled launchers on MZKT undercarriage, transloader, command and staff vehicle, etc. The weapons include single-stage solid-fuel 9M723 missile with a range of 500 km. The missile can carry an ordinary and a cluster warhead.

"Crews of Iskander-M systems will perform operational firing at a target in the Sary Shagan training range, simulating a basic terrorist camp," the ministry said, adding that the targets "will be located several hundred of kilometers away."

Besides, Russia’s Su-35s and MiG-31 fighter jets have entered combat duty at air bases of the Central Military District for the period of the exercises, a Russian defense ministry source told reporters on Tuesday.

"More than 20 crews of MiG-31 and Su-35s fighter jets based at three airfields in the Perm, Krasnoyarsk and Orenburg regions will guard the airspace in designated areas for the period of the exercises," the source said.

The crews have been fully trained, among other things, to intercept aerial targets, engage in air-to-air combat, destroy aerial and ground targets, provide fire support to ground forces.

All in all, the strategic command-and-staff exercise Tsentr-2019 will involve 128,000 troops, more than 20,000 pieces of military equipment, 600 aircraft and 15 warships and auxiliary vessels. The main operations will be conducted on September 16-21 at training ranges in South Russia, Siberia and Urals and in the Caspian Sea. Servicemen from Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part.