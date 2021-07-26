Russian Finance Ministry prepares clarifications on wine conformance declaration

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance prepared clarifications on declaring conformity of wine products to regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance by agreement with the Russian Ministry of Agriculture and Russian alcohol control and accreditation agencies "prepared formal clarifications on the matter of importers’ performance of norms of federal laws FZ-171 and FZ-345 as regards declaring the conformity of wine products. Alcohol products are released for circulation in Russia subject to availability of the declaration on conformance of products to requirements of technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union," the Ministry said.

According to the Finance Ministry, these regulations do not set forth the classification of kinds of wine products. "Replacement in a simplified mode is possible for alcohol products with the registered declaration of conformance on condition that physical, chemical and other properties of products are kept unchanged. No repeated tests and measurements in an accredited test laboratory are required when replacing such declarations in terms of clarifying the name of the kind of product," the Ministry said.

An applicant can file for registration of a new declaration of conformity through the service on the official website of the Russian Federal Service for Accreditation, the Ministry said. The registration is free.