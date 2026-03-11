Non-OPEC+ oil supply to grow by 0.6 mln bpd in 2026 to 54.83 mln bpd — OPEC

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained its outlook for non-OPEC+ oil supply growth in 2026.

According to an OPEC report, oil supply is to grow by 0.6 mln barrels per day (bpd) to 54.83 mln bpd.

The United States, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina will contribute the most to this increase in production.

In 2027, liquid hydrocarbon production in non-OPEC+ countries will also increase by 0.6 mln bpd to 55.44 mln bpd. Brazil, Canada, Qatar, and Argentina are expected to be the key growth drivers.