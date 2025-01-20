Europe withdraws over 40 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since start of heating season

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in European countries have decreased to below 61%, while withdrawal is at around 900 mln cubic meters (mcm), according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile, total gas volumes in UGS facilities are at the fourth-highest level for January since records started. Europe has withdrawn 40.5 bln cubic meters (bcm) from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 855 mln cubic meters (mcm) on January 18, according to GIE. Total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 67.7 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started.

European UGS facilities are currently 60.97% full (7.29 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). In January 2024, reserves were above 76%.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn 40.5 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity generation has equaled 22% in January. The gas purchase price averaged $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in December and it has been at around $502 in January.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in January have increased compared with the end of December. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 41% of their capacity now.