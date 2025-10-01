Russia to launch new refinery capacities in 2025-2026 and boost fuel production — Novak

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will increase fuel output through the commissioning of modernized capacities at oil refineries in 2025-2026, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of the annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"A number of refineries are undergoing modernization. This year and next, upgraded plants will be brought into operation under the modernization program implemented with state support. This will also provide us with additional volumes to supply the domestic market," Novak said.

Earlier, Russia’s Energy Ministry signed agreements with oil refineries on the modernization and construction of new fuel production facilities. As a result, 30 secondary oil refining units and auxiliary installations will be reconstructed and commissioned.