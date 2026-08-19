Trump says he is only US president to establish contact with Kim

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has boasted to be the only US president to have "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I do have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un, as you know, you've seen. He didn't like [46th US President Joe] Biden. He didn't like [44th US President Barack] Obama. He didn't like anybody, but he likes me," he told reporters.

"I got along with him very good. We had great meetings. We speak, and I think our nation and I think other nations, frankly, whether it's Japan or South Korea, they're a lot safer if I'm president than somebody else is president," he said, not specifying however what he meant by saying "we speak."

On Tuesday, Trump answered in the affirmative when asked whether Kim had responded to his proposal to hold talks. On Wednesday, he said he expects to meet with the North Korean leader later this year, however, he refused to say whether they are exchanging letters with Kim.