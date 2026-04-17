Precious metals futures prices show gains

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Prices of futures for precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange and COMEX (a division of NYMEX) are rising by 1.48% - 4.93%, according to trading data.

As of 17:00 Moscow time, palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX stood at $1,611 per troy ounce (+1.88%), while platinum futures for July 2026 delivery rose by 1.48% to $2,142.4 per troy ounce.

At the same time, gold futures for June 2026 delivery on COMEX were priced at $4,907.4 per troy ounce (+2.06%), while silver futures for May 2026 delivery stood at $82.59 per troy ounce (+4.93%).