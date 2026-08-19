Some EU countries whipping up Russophobic hysteria to delegitimize elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. A number of European countries are seeking to whip up Russophobic hysteria in a bid to delegitimize the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In a number of countries, such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, and France, we observe attempts at fanning another wave of Russophibic hysteria in the mass media geared to delegitimize the results of the upcoming elections," she told the Izvestia daily.

"We don’t rule out that such media campaigns may further complicate the already uneasy situation around the voting and prompt negatively-minded compatriots residing in these countries to stage protest actions ahead or on the day of voting," she added.

However, in violation of their international obligations in the human rights sphere and "contrary to the loud statements about their commitment to democracy," authorities of some Western countries are seeking to exert pressure on Russians living there to prevent them from expressing their will, she noted, adding that the Baltic countries are particularly zealous in this regard.

She recalled that after the European Union’s imposed strict visa restrictions and a ban on flights by Russian airlines, the mechanism that once was extensively used to assist Russian embassies in forming election commissions by seconding staff from Moscow has been severely hampered.

"We plan to second more than 200 foreign ministry employees to help Russian foreign missions for election commissions, but not more than a dozen of them will go to European countries," Zakharova pointed out. "And we are not sure that they will be granted necessary visas."