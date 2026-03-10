Formation of new world order to surely be fraught with conflicts, crises — Hungarian MFA

BUDAPEST, March 10. /TASS/. The formation of a new world order over the next decade will be accompanied by conflicts and crises, but the process is inevitable because existing international institutions can no longer handle their tasks, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said while speaking to students and faculty at the University of Kecskemet.

He noted that the persistence of long-standing conflicts and the emergence of new crises point to the collapse of the old world order based on international institutions and international law. It is being replaced by a new system of inter-state relations, the exact configuration of which remains unclear but will certainly be different. "The next decade will undoubtedly be devoted to the formation of a new world order. Everything will be uncertain, with many conflicts and a high degree of unpredictability," the MTI news agency quoted the foreign minister as saying.

At the same time, it is already clear that under the new circumstances "personal relationships between leaders and bilateral cooperation will be of paramount importance," rather than international alliances alone, the minister said. According to him, in this situation leadership qualities such as "experience, predictability, and reliability" will become increasingly important. "Now it is really necessary that those who have already seen a lot are at the helm," Szijjarto said, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has continuously held his post since 2010 and previously served from 1998 to 2002, longer in total than any other European politician.

The foreign minister said that during this time Orban had managed to establish mutually beneficial ties with "the world's major centers of power that influence life in Central Europe: Washington, Moscow, Beijing, and Ankara." In his opinion, the Hungarian prime minister "is the only European leader capable of maintaining good relations with these four political hubs at the same time, which is extremely important in the current era of crises."

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that, while remaining a member of the European Union and NATO, it intends to pursue a "strategy of economic neutrality," which involves actively developing economic relations with both its allies in the West and its partners in the East.