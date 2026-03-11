UNESCO confirms damage to world heritage sites in Iran — media

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. UNESCO has confirmed that several cultural heritage sites in Iran were damaged during the operation by Israel and the United States, The New York Times reported, citing the organization’s statement.

"UNESCO is deeply concerned by reports of destruction affecting cultural heritage sites in the Middle East, notably in Iran and neighboring countries," the statement said.

According to the organization, the sites include the Chehel Sotoun Palace and the Jami Mosque in Isfahan, the Golestan Palace in the old city of Tehran, and buildings near prehistoric monuments in the Khorramabad Valley. The newspaper notes that damage to historical sites has caused rage, sadness, and fear among Iranians.