Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with nearly 200 drones over past day

BELGOROD, March 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces targeted populated areas in the Belgorod Region with nearly 200 drones and fired two munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian forces attacked the town of Graivoron and the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Zamostye, Moshchenoye, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Poroz, and Spodaryushino with 35 drones, 13 of which were shot down. The Ukrainian forces fired one munition during a strike on the village of Rozhdestvenka. A man was killed in the village of Golovchino as a result of a drone attack," the operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

The attack damaged four apartments in three buildings and six private houses. The strike also shattered windows in another four apartments across three buildings. The Ukrainian forces launched four drones at Belgorod, damaging a private house and equipment at an infrastructure facility.

The Ukrainian forces struck the Borisovsky district with five drones, damaging a private house, a social facility, and an infrastructure facility. The Ukrainian forces attacked the Belgorod district with 50 drones, damaging 11 private houses, two apartment buildings, three social facilities, an agricultural enterprise, and another enterprise. The Ukrainian forces struck the Valuysky, Volokonovsky, and Ivnyansky districts with 17 drones, with no damage reported.

The Ukrainian army launched 40 drones and one munition at populated areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. Falling debris from a downed drone damaged a social facility there. The Ukrainian forces attacked the Shebekinsky district with 48 drones, damaging an infrastructure facility and an outbuilding.