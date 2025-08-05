Belarus ready to take part in NPP project in Uzbekistan

MINSK, August 5. /TASS/. Belarus may take part in the implementation of a project to construct a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan, should Tashkent express interest, Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz said during a meeting with a delegation from the Uzbekistan Agency for Atomic Energy (Uzatom), led by its director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev.

"The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in developing nuclear energy infrastructure, personnel training, handling radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel, and integrating a nuclear power plant into the national energy system. Belarus is open to partnership and ready to share its expertise in nuclear energy with Uzbekistan," the minister said. According to him, the Belarusian side is also prepared to participate in the implementation of the nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan if the Uzbek side is interested, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Energy reported.

As part of their visit to Belarus, the Uzatom delegation will tour the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. Experts from both countries will identify potential areas for cooperation.

Denis Moroz noted that the construction and commissioning of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant not only ensured the country’s energy security but also drove dynamic growth in related industries. "The nuclear power plant served as a springboard for Belarus to reach a new technological level," he emphasized. The minister also stressed that the Belarusian NPP meets all high international standards.

For his part, Akhmedkhadjaev remarked that Belarus’s experience in building and integrating a nuclear power plant into its energy system is cutting-edge and highly successful. "We see strong potential for finding common ground, expanding cooperation, and inviting our Belarusian colleagues to participate in our project," he added.

The contract, signed on May 27, 2024, in Tashkent, provides for the construction of Uzbekistan’s first nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region - a small-scale facility consisting of six reactors with a capacity of 55 MW each. The general contractor is Atomstroyexport JSC (the engineering division of Rosatom), with the involvement of local companies in the project. According to Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, which released a statement in June 2025, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Russia agreed this year to reformat the project to include both a large-capacity two-unit NPP and a small-capacity two-unit NPP.