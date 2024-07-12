Ukrainian attacks on borderline region of Belgorod leave 1 dead, 30 injured in one day

BELGOROD, July 12. /TASS/. One person was killed and 30 injured as a result of Ukrainian attacks on the borderline region of Belgorod in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Over the past day, 30 civilian residents were wounded, one person died. Five children were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a playground in Shebekino," he said.

The governor confirmed that two children still remain in serious condition. Preparations are now under way to take one of them to Moscow for treatment.