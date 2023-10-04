Russian House in Armenia delivers ton of humanitarian aid to Karabakh refugees

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation’s office in Armenia has sent one ton of humanitarian aid to the displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh, the agency wrote on its Telegram channel.

"The Russian House team delivered another batch of humanitarian cargo to Syunik. Viktoria Deripasko, deputy head of the agency, took part in the aid delivery," the post said. "About 1,000 kilos of products, including blankets, bedding, food, detergents, toys and hygiene products for adults and children, were delivered to border villages."

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." The Russian Foreign Ministry called upon the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed, end hostilities, prevent civilian casualties, and go back to trying to settle the Karabakh issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an agreement was reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. On September 21, in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh, an initial meeting was held between representatives of Azerbaijan and Karabakh’s Armenian residents in order "to discuss the issues of reintegration."

On September 28, Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), signed a decree dissolving the unrecognized state effective January 1, 2024. The local ethnic Armenian population has been advised to consider the reintegration proposals being put forward by Baku and decide for themselves whether to remain or to relocate.