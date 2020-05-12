Russia ready to help Venezuela investigate mercenaries’ incursion — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s special services are ready to consider providing assistance to Venezuela to investigate the incursion of mercenaries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday following a video conference of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council.

"As for other forms of cooperation, including the investigation into the incursion of mercenaries in Venezuela with the aim of carrying out sabotage operations, terrorist attacks and toppling the legitimate president, our special services have been in touch. If a request on providing assistance in such matters is received based on the relevant agreements, of course, it will be considered," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that all contacts with Venezuela were carried out on a legitimate basis, that is, as part of intergovernmental documents and agreements ratified by the two countries’ parliaments. "This also applies to our military-technical cooperation and the need to provide maintenance of those products that are delivered there as part of our military-technical cooperation. These are our contractual obligations," he said.

"Of course, we help Venezuela, including by delivering humanitarian aid," Lavrov underscored, adding that attempts are made to stifle the country by imposing sanctions. "Together with other countries, we provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, including by supplying medicines," he added.

On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities reported that they had foiled an incursion by a group of mercenaries from Colombia who plotted to stage a coup in the country and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro said in an address on state television that two US citizens had been apprehended. In turn, US President Donald Trump said that the two Americans arrested in Venezuela had nothing to do with the US government.