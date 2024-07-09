Russia, India to cooperate in manned spaceflights, planetary exploration — statement

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia and India will broaden their cooperation in space, with manned spaceflights and planetary exploration designated among areas of cooperation in a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

"Noting the importance of cooperation in Space, the Sides welcomed the enhanced partnership between the Indian Space Research Organization and the Russian State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" in the use of outer space for peaceful purposes, including in the human spaceflight programs, satellite navigation and planetary exploration," the document says.

Moscow and New Delhi also agreed "to explore prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in rocket engine development, production and use."

"The Russian Side congratulated India on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a long stride in the exploration of outer space and the impressive progress made by India in science and engineering, which can be mutually beneficial for future cooperation," the joint statement says.